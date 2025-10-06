Next Article
Jaipur hospital fire: 6 patients die, families describe horrific scenes
India
A late-night fire broke out in the neuro ICU ward of Jaipur's Sawai Mansingh Hospital on Sunday, claiming six lives.
The blaze started in a storeroom packed with paper and medical gear, quickly filling the 11-bed ICU with smoke and making rescue efforts tough.
Families protest, say staff weren't around to help
Families described desperate attempts to find loved ones as thick smoke filled the ward—one son shared he couldn't reach his mother in time.
Some relatives protested, saying staff weren't around to help during the chaos.