Karnataka issues alert against deadly cough syrups for young children
Karnataka just issued an advisory against prescribing or dispensing cough and cold syrups for children under two, following reports of child deaths linked to these medicines in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.
The alert, issued on October 5, specifically calls out Coldrif Syrup (Batch No. SR-13) and Dextromethorphan Hydrobromide Syrup.
Hospitals and clinics across the state have been told to recall these syrups, if present, and inform authorities.
What are the new rules
For kids aged two to five, doctors are now advised to only prescribe such syrups after a careful check-up—and parents are encouraged to stick with basics like rest and fluids instead.
Karnataka's Health Minister reassured everyone that these dangerous batches haven't been found locally so far, but testing is ongoing just to be safe.
Any hospital or pharmacy ignoring the new rules could face strict action, as the state ramps up efforts to keep young children safe.