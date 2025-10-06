Assam's new scheme to bring dead bodies home
Assam just rolled out the "Shraddhanjali" scheme to help bring back the bodies of young workers and students from Assam who pass away in other states.
If a family can't afford it, the government steps in—making sure no one is left alone during a difficult time.
How families can access this service
Families can reach out through helplines or directly to the Chief Minister's Office for help.
The Assam Police Special Branch will coordinate and assist with all aspects, including covering transport costs (usually ₹40,000-50,000) and sorting out legal issues if there's an accident or crime involved.
This officially replaces earlier informal efforts that already helped 24 families this year.
Why this matters
Losing someone is hard enough without worrying about money or paperwork—especially if you're far from home.
By making this support official, Assam is showing real care for its young people and their families.