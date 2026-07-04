Jaipur jeweler Shankarlal Sharma attacked, robbed of silver, gold, ₹15,000
India
A Jaipur jeweler, Shankarlal Sharma, was attacked and robbed on his way home Friday night.
Four masked men stopped his bike, hit him with sticks and iron pipes, and made off with a bag holding around 8kg of silver, one tola of gold, and ₹15,000 in cash.
Police detain suspects, probe CCTV footage
Police think the robbers had been tracking Sharma's routine after a previous burglary at his shop.
They're checking CCTV footage from the area and have detained several suspects for questioning.
Police are investigating the robbery.