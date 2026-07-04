Jaipur jeweler Shankarlal Sharma attacked, robbed of silver, gold, ₹15,000 India Jul 04, 2026

A Jaipur jeweler, Shankarlal Sharma, was attacked and robbed on his way home Friday night.

Four masked men stopped his bike, hit him with sticks and iron pipes, and made off with a bag holding around 8kg of silver, one tola of gold, and ₹15,000 in cash.