Jaipur officials seal factory and seize 35,000-liter of ghee
Jaipur officials just sealed a factory and confiscated 35,000-liter of ghee over concerns it might be fake or unsafe.
This was part of Rajasthan's Shuddh Aahar-Milawat Par Vaar drive to crack down on food adulteration.
The factory, Himalaya Dairy Products, didn't display any food license, and samples are now headed for lab testing to check if anything shady was mixed in.
Shuddh Aahar campaign conducts Jaipur checks
The Shuddh Aahar-Milawat Par Vaar campaign is all about making sure what people eat is actually safe.
Teams have been popping up at different food factories in Jaipur district for surprise checks.
This Jaipur raid is just one example. Inspectors also found a suspicious flavoring substance and checked other dairy units nearby the same day, showing they are taking food safety seriously.