Jaipur officials seal factory and seize 35,000-liter of ghee

Jaipur officials just sealed a factory and confiscated 35,000-liter of ghee over concerns it might be fake or unsafe.

This was part of Rajasthan's Shuddh Aahar-Milawat Par Vaar drive to crack down on food adulteration.

The factory, Himalaya Dairy Products, didn't display any food license, and samples are now headed for lab testing to check if anything shady was mixed in.