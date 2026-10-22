Jaipur on National Geographic 'Best of the World 2027' list
India
Jaipur just scored a spot on National Geographic's "Best of the World 2027" list, right as it gets ready to celebrate its 300th birthday.
The Pink City stands out as one of only 25 places worldwide recognized for their unique culture and travel vibes.
Jaipur UNESCO walled city, festivals expected
Known for its stunning Rajput and Mughal architecture, Jaipur's historic walled city is even a UNESCO World Heritage Site.
Next year, expect big celebrations like the famous Kite Festival and Jaipur Literature Festival (January 14-18).
Add in colorful markets, forts, palaces, and traditional crafts.