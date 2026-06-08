Jaipur orders daylong mobile internet shutdown ahead of encroachment drive
India
Jaipur is hitting pause on mobile internet for 24 hours (from midnight June 8 to midnight June 9) as the city gears up for a big anti-encroachment operation.
The ban doesn't cover areas near the Rajasthan International Centre, and it's mainly to keep protests and viral rumors in check.
Jaipur officials ban gatherings urge caution
Alongside the internet shutdown, public gatherings of more than five people are banned until June 22.
Officials say these steps are all about keeping things peaceful while the JDA clears out illegal structures.
They're also urging everyone not to share or forward anything provocative online that could stir trouble.