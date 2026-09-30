Jaipur property dispute: Murli Bagani allegedly killed brother Shyam Bagani
India
A family argument over ancestral property in Jaipur took a heartbreaking turn on Tuesday when 65-year-old Shyam Bagani was killed allegedly by his younger brother, Murli Bagani (58).
The attack happened outside his house in Banipark as Shyam was heading to the temple, and sadly, he did not survive his injuries.
Murli Bagani detained, being questioned
Murli, who had moved back from the US a few months ago after business troubles, was detained and is being questioned.
Even though he returned to India, his own family still lives in the US
Police are now looking into what led up to this tragedy. Station House Officer Suresh Yadav said they are trying to understand how things escalated so badly over property issues.