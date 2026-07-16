Jaipur resident Virendra Singh wins consumer case against Reliance Retail
India
A Jaipur resident, Virendra Singh, just won a case against Reliance Retail after it charged him ₹30 for Patanjali biscuits that were supposed to cost ₹28.20 during a discount in 2021.
When Singh asked for the missing discount, Reliance said no, so he took it to the consumer court.
Commission orders Reliance ₹1.80 ₹500 ₹5,000
The commission ruled that denying Singh the advertised offer was unfair and ordered Reliance to pay back the ₹1.80 plus ₹500 for mental distress, and ₹5,000 for legal costs.
The case is a reminder that even small amounts matter when it comes to standing up for your rights as a shopper.