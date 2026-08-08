Jaipur school for deaf students protest after plaster fell
At Jaipur's Government Seth Anandilal Poddar Senior Secondary School for the Deaf, over 100 hearing- and speech-impaired students staged a protest after plaster from a classroom ceiling fell on a student.
Their complaints about unsafe buildings and poor facilities had gone unheard for too long, so they used sign language and placards to make their voices seen.
Principal suspended after inspection finds deficiencies
Students pointed out cracked walls, dirty toilets, not enough drinking water, and bad hostel food.
They also said there were not enough teachers proficient in Indian Sign Language and raised concerns about being charged for calls and hospital visits.
After an inspection found deficiencies related to sanitation, building maintenance, and administrative arrangements, the principal was suspended on the spot and other staff face action, but students say real change is still needed.