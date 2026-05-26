Jaipur SMS Hospital fire kills 6, doctor cites short circuit
A fire broke out late Sunday night in the storage area of the trauma center of Jaipur's SMS Hospital, leaving six critically ill patients dead.
The blaze reportedly started due to a short circuit, according to Dr. Anurag Dhakad.
Staff and attendants scrambled to evacuate others as smoke quickly filled the building.
Relatives allege staff fled, equipment lost
The victims were identified as Pintu (Sikar), Dilip (Andhi, Jaipur), Shrinath, Rukmini, Khurma (Bharatpur), and Bahadur (Sanganer).
14 more patients from a nearby ICU were safely evacuated.
Firefighters brought things under control after two hours but lost vital equipment and documents in the process.
Relatives have accused staff of ignoring early warning signs and fleeing during the chaos.
Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma visits hospital
Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma visited SMS Hospital to meet patients and staff.