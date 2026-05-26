Jaipur SMS Hospital fire kills 6, doctor cites short circuit

Relatives allege staff fled, equipment lost

The victims were identified as Pintu (Sikar), Dilip (Andhi, Jaipur), Shrinath, Rukmini, Khurma (Bharatpur), and Bahadur (Sanganer).

14 more patients from a nearby ICU were safely evacuated.

Firefighters brought things under control after two hours but lost vital equipment and documents in the process.

Relatives have accused staff of ignoring early warning signs and fleeing during the chaos.