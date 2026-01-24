Jaipur: Speeding SUV kills biker, injures pedestrian in shocking crash
India
A speeding Thar SUV caused a fatal accident in Jaipur's Jalupura area on Saturday, hitting a motorcyclist and then a pedestrian before crashing into a pole.
The biker sadly died on the spot from serious injuries.
The entire incident was captured on CCTV.
What happens next?
The crash drew a crowd and briefly disrupted traffic. Investigators are now reviewing the CCTV footage to piece together what happened.
The biker's body has been sent for post-mortem as part of the ongoing investigation.