Jaipur taxi driver arrested after overspeeding kills vendor
India
A tragic accident shook Jaipur's Mahavir Nagar on Thursday when a taxi, reportedly going 90km/h, lost control and crashed into 50-year-old vegetable vendor Mahesh Saini's roadside cart.
The impact threw Saini several meters away and damaged his cart along with three parked bikes.
Two passengers in the taxi were also injured.
Driver ignored pleas to slow down before crash
Despite being rushed to Jaipuria Hospital, Saini sadly didn't survive his injuries.
Police say the driver, Jasveer Singh, had ignored repeated pleas from two elderly passengers to slow down before the crash.
Singh was arrested at the scene—unhurt—and both eyewitnesses and CCTV footage confirm overspeeding was to blame.
The investigation is ongoing as officials gather more details.