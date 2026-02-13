Jaipur taxi driver arrested after overspeeding kills vendor

Driver ignored pleas to slow down before crash

Despite being rushed to Jaipuria Hospital, Saini sadly didn't survive his injuries.

Police say the driver, Jasveer Singh, had ignored repeated pleas from two elderly passengers to slow down before the crash.

Singh was arrested at the scene—unhurt—and both eyewitnesses and CCTV footage confirm overspeeding was to blame.

The investigation is ongoing as officials gather more details.