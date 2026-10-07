Jaipur visitor booked after alleged casteist remarks at IIT Bombay
India
A 72-year-old visitor from Jaipur has been booked after allegedly making casteist remarks at IIT Bombay's Vanvihar Guest House on October 6.
Students and staff witnessed the incident in the presence of students and staff, while the Ambedkar Periyar Phule Study Circle (APPSC) has called out the act as clear casteism, urging the institute to take real action.
APPSC alleges IIT Bombay shielding accused
APPSC claims IIT Bombay tried to shield the accused and pressured the employee who filmed what happened.
Both sides were taken to the police station, and an FIR was filed under the Atrocities Act.
The police have sent a notice to the accused for further questioning, while APPSC is pushing for IIT Bombay to cooperate with the authorities in the case.