Jaipur woman Babita Dhakad arrested under UAPA for JeM links

Babita Dhakad joined 300+ extremist groups

Dhakad got involved with more than 300 extremist social media groups and chatted online with people linked to JeM, ISI, and Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan.

Her family had no clue about her activities (neighbors described her as quiet).

Investigators say she was disillusioned with society and formed emotional ties with extremists abroad, even considering travel to Pakistan via a Nepal-Saudi Arabia-UAE route.

No money changed hands before her arrest, but officials believe she could have posed real risks if left unchecked.