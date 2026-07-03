Jaipur woman Babita Dhakad arrested under UAPA for JeM links
Babita Dhakad, a 38-year-old from Jaipur, was arrested by Rajasthan's Anti-Terrorism Squad on June 22, 2026. She is accused of connecting with the terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and charged under the UAPA.
While she had not carried out any tasks yet, authorities say her "ultra radicalized" views and foreign contacts made her a serious potential threat.
Babita Dhakad joined 300+ extremist groups
Dhakad got involved with more than 300 extremist social media groups and chatted online with people linked to JeM, ISI, and Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan.
Her family had no clue about her activities (neighbors described her as quiet).
Investigators say she was disillusioned with society and formed emotional ties with extremists abroad, even considering travel to Pakistan via a Nepal-Saudi Arabia-UAE route.
No money changed hands before her arrest, but officials believe she could have posed real risks if left unchecked.