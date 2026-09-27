Jaipur woman Kiran found buried, police say partner fled
India
A disturbing discovery in Jaipur: a 32-year-old woman named Kiran was found buried in the garden of her rented home after her landlord noticed something off with the soil.
Police believe her live-in partner, Pravesh, may be behind the crime and that he fled just days before she was found.
Police search for Pravesh, contact family
Kiran and Pravesh had only moved into the Prestige Colony house about two months ago, with Pravesh introducing Kiran as his wife.
After allegedly committing the crime, Pravesh locked up and disappeared.
Police are now searching for him and trying to figure out what led to this tragedy, while also reaching out to Kiran's family.