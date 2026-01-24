Jaish commander killed after hostage crisis in Kathua
India
Pakistani Jaish-e-Mohammad commander Usman was shot dead by security forces on January 23 in Kathua district, Jammu and Kashmir.
Acting on a tip-off, police, Army, and CRPF teams confronted him while he was holding civilians hostage in Parhetar village.
Hostages safe; weapons recovered
Despite heavy gunfire, all hostages were safely rescued.
Usman—wanted for six deadly terror attacks since 2024—was killed after firing at police with an M4 rifle.
Security forces found the rifle and grenades at the scene. They also uncovered three hideouts nearby during the operation.