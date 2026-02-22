J&K: JeM commander Saifullah among 2 terrorists killed

Security forces have neutralized two terrorists, including Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) commander Saifullah, in an encounter in the Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir . The operation, named "Trashi-I," was launched on Sunday morning after receiving credible intelligence inputs from the Jammu and Kashmir Police, the Intelligence Bureau (IB), and other sources, PTI reported. The encounter took place in a remote area of Passerkut under the Chatroo belt.

Terrorist profile Saifullah was involved in recruiting local youth for terror activities According to officials, Saifullah, a Pakistani national, had infiltrated into Jammu and Kashmir years ago. He was instrumental in recruiting local youth for terror activities and was behind several attacks in the Doda-Kishtwar region. The Indian Army said both terrorists were hiding inside a mud house on the foothills of a hill when security forces moved in.

Encounter details Area under search to track any remaining associates of terrorists As the search parties approached, the terrorists opened fire, leading to an intense gunfight. Both terrorists were neutralized after a brief exchange of fire. From the encounter site, two AK-47 rifles and ammunition were recovered. The area continues to be under search as security forces look for any remaining associates of these terrorists.

— White Knight Corps (@Whiteknight_IA) February 22, 2026

