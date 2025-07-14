Jaishankar advocates for strengthened India-China relations

Dialogue is key, especially with current global tensions

Jaishankar's trip comes right before a big SCO Foreign Ministers meeting in Tianjin on July 15, showing how both India and China are keeping up direct talks despite past tensions.

The SCO is a major regional group (with 10 member countries) where issues like security, counter-terrorism, and economic ties get discussed.

With global politics getting trickier, open dialogue between these neighbors is more important than ever.