Jaishankar advocates for strengthened India-China relations
India's Foreign Minister S Jaishankar just made his first trip to China since the tense 2020 border clash, urging both countries to keep working toward normal relations.
He met with Chinese Vice President Han Zheng and highlighted the restart of the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra—paused for six years—as a positive sign.
Jaishankar also voiced support for China's leadership role at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO).
Dialogue is key, especially with current global tensions
Jaishankar's trip comes right before a big SCO Foreign Ministers meeting in Tianjin on July 15, showing how both India and China are keeping up direct talks despite past tensions.
The SCO is a major regional group (with 10 member countries) where issues like security, counter-terrorism, and economic ties get discussed.
With global politics getting trickier, open dialogue between these neighbors is more important than ever.