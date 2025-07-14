Jaishankar advocates for open dialogue in China visit

Jaishankar's push for smoother trade

This trip comes at a tense time—Jaishankar will push for pulling troops back from the border, restoring peace, and bringing back smoother trade.

India's been frustrated by delays in key imports from China, like rare earth magnets and fertilizers.

With more talks planned next month, both sides seem willing to keep talking things out rather than letting things get worse.

For young Indians watching global politics, it's a reminder that dialogue (even when tough) is still on the table.