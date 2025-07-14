Next Article
Jaishankar advocates for open dialogue in China visit
India's Foreign Minister S Jaishankar is in Beijing for his first visit since the 2020 Galwan clash, hoping to cool down tensions with China.
He'll meet Chinese leaders and join the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meeting in Tianjin on July 14-15.
Jaishankar's push for smoother trade
This trip comes at a tense time—Jaishankar will push for pulling troops back from the border, restoring peace, and bringing back smoother trade.
India's been frustrated by delays in key imports from China, like rare earth magnets and fertilizers.
With more talks planned next month, both sides seem willing to keep talking things out rather than letting things get worse.
For young Indians watching global politics, it's a reminder that dialogue (even when tough) is still on the table.