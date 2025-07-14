Next Article
Internet, SMS services suspended in Haryana's Nuh
To keep things peaceful during the Brij Mandal Jalabhishek Yatra on Monday, July 14, Nuh district has cut internet and SMS for a day to stop rumors from spreading.
The district magistrate has also banned all weapons except sheathed kirpans, and meat sales along the yatra route are paused until July 24.
Schools will stay closed during the yatra
About 2,500 police officers—including 14 DSPs—are on duty, with drones, bomb squads, sniffer dogs, and video checkpoints watching over the route.
Schools will stay closed during the yatra.
Officials are also keeping an eye on social media to quickly handle any fake news, and have barred cow vigilante Bittu Bajrangi from attending or posting online.