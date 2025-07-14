Internet, SMS services suspended in Haryana's Nuh India Jul 14, 2025

To keep things peaceful during the Brij Mandal Jalabhishek Yatra on Monday, July 14, Nuh district has cut internet and SMS for a day to stop rumors from spreading.

The district magistrate has also banned all weapons except sheathed kirpans, and meat sales along the yatra route are paused until July 24.