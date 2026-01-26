Jaishankar-Anand meeting aims to boost India-Canada ties as US tensions rise
India
India's Foreign Minister S Jaishankar and Canada's Anita Anand just had what Jaishankar called a "fruitful conversation" about taking India-Canada relations up a notch.
They're looking to work more closely together, even as the US and Canada are having a rough patch—especially after US President Donald Trump threatened "a 100% tariff on Canadian goods should a trade deal with China proceed."
Canada clears the air on China talks
Canadian PM Mark Carney stepped in to say that Canada isn't planning any free trade deal with China.
He explained their recent talks with China were only about fixing some old tariff issues, saying, "What we have done with China is to rectify some issues that developed in the last couple of years."