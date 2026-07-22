Jaishankar and Marco Rubio discuss trade defense energy in Manila
India
India's External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar caught up with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Manila on Wednesday.
Their chat covered everything from boosting trade and defense ties to teaming up on energy, critical minerals, and AI.
They also tackled the West Asia crisis, especially how it is shaking up global energy supplies.
Meeting during ASEAN and Quad talks
This meeting happened during high-level ASEAN and Quad talks, highlighting how important these partnerships are getting.
As Jaishankar put it, they focused on "regional, global and multilateral issues of mutual interest."