Jaishankar at 81st U.N. General Assembly urges BRICS UN cooperation
At the 81st U.N. General Assembly, India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar called for BRICS and the United Nations to work together instead of being seen as rivals.
He dismissed the idea that countries have to pick sides, calling it "a false choice," and said BRICS is supportive of the UN and many of its members want UN reform.
Jaishankar notes BRICS expansion, urges representation
Jaishankar acknowledged that the U.N. is not perfect, "The UN is the UN. It may have many shortcomings. It also has many achievements," as he put it, but highlighted its achievements and pushed for updates to keep it relevant.
He also pointed out how BRICS is expanding with new members like Egypt and others, showing a growing push for more voices at the global table.
He said this while stressing the need for broader representation in world affairs.