Jaishankar at 81st U.N. General Assembly urges BRICS UN cooperation

Jaishankar acknowledged that the U.N. is not perfect, "The UN is the UN. It may have many shortcomings. It also has many achievements," as he put it, but highlighted its achievements and pushed for updates to keep it relevant.

He also pointed out how BRICS is expanding with new members like Egypt and others, showing a growing push for more voices at the global table.

He said this while stressing the need for broader representation in world affairs.