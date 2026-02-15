Jaishankar cites India's 'strategic autonomy' for oil amid US claims

India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has reaffirmed the country's commitment to strategic autonomy, especially in energy procurement. This comes after United States President Donald Trump and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio claimed that India had agreed to stop buying additional Russian crude oil. Speaking at the Munich Security Conference, Jaishankar emphasized, "We are very much wedded to strategic autonomy because it is very much a part of our history and our evolution."

Energy dynamics India would remain independent-minded in its decisions: Jaishankar Jaishankar also spoke about the complexities of the global oil market. "As far as energy issues are concerned, this is a complex market today. I think the oil companies in India, as in Europe...look at availability, look at costs, look at risks, and take decisions that they feel are in their best interest," he said. When asked if India would stop buying Russian oil, he said India would remain independent-minded in its decisions.

Trade adjustment Recalibration of trade ties between US and India The energy procurement issue has emerged alongside a recalibration of trade ties between the US and India. Following discussions between the two countries, there was an announcement of a reduction in US tariffs on Indian goods, including the removal of a 25% tariff imposed by the US over India's continued imports of Russian oil.

Advertisement

Energy diversification India's Russian crude imports have increased significantly Since the Ukraine conflict began, India has ramped up its imports of discounted Russian crude, which now make up nearly 35% of its total oil needs. At the same time, it has diversified its imports with US crude accounting for nearly 10%. Indian public sector refiners have also signed a one-year deal for American liquefied petroleum gas. In another move aligning with US expectations, Parliament passed the SHANTI Bill, 2025, allowing private participation in nuclear power.

Advertisement