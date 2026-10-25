Jaishankar condemns politicizing terrorism as Marco Rubio defends Pakistan ties
India's foreign minister, S. Jaishankar, recently called out countries that use terrorism for political gain, saying it's "unacceptable" and "simply unacceptable."
Speaking at a global event, he warned that political interests often get in the way of real solutions against terrorism.
This came just after US secretary of state Marco Rubio defended the US relationship with Pakistan, pointing to its nuclear power and strategic location.
Jaishankar urges UN reform for peace
Jaishankar also highlighted the need for countries to work together for peace, especially with ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and West Asia.
He urged reforms at the United Nations around reformed multilateralism, acknowledging the UN's shortcomings and limitations, and reflecting India's push for more collective action on global security.