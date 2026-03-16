Jaishankar hails talks with Iran to open Strait of Hormuz

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has praised direct negotiations with Iran as the best way to reopen shipping through the Strait of Hormuz. The statement was made in an interview with the Financial Times on Sunday. "I am at the moment engaged in talking to them, and my talking has yielded some results," Jaishankar said, adding that discussions are still ongoing.

Diplomatic progress Jaishankar's phone call with Iranian counterpart Jaishankar has had four phone conversations with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi since Iran shut the Strait of Hormuz. The closure has disrupted oil and fuel shipments to several countries. "Certainly, from India's perspective, it is better that we reason and we coordinate and we get a solution than we don't," he said in the interview.

Shipping update No 'blanket arrangement' for India-flagged vessels Jaishankar also highlighted the successful transit of two Indian-flagged LPG carriers, Shivalik and Nanda Devi, through the Strait. The vessels are carrying around 92,712 metric tons of LPG to India. However, he clarified that there is no "blanket arrangement" with Iran for India-flagged vessels and no concessions have been offered in exchange.

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Conflict escalation US, Israel assassinate Iran's Khamenei, triggering Strait of Hormuz closure The West Asia conflict intensified after the US and Israel attacked Iran, killing Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. In retaliation, Iran targeted American and Israeli interests across Gulf nations, disrupting vital maritime routes and rattling global energy markets. The Strait of Hormuz connects the Persian Gulf to the world's oceans and is critical for global trade.

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