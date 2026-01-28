Jaishankar heads to US after major India-EU trade deal
India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is set to visit Washington in early February, right after India signed a big Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with the EU.
The new FTA slashes tariffs on most goods traded between India and Europe, aiming to save the EU billions in duties and contribute to higher exports;
India and the US have a target to more than double bilateral trade to $500 billion by 2030.
Why should you care?
Jaishankar's trip builds on recent US-India talks about trade, nuclear energy, defense, and critical minerals.
With this FTA expected to boost EU exports to India and boost Indian sectors like textiles and autos, and with India and the US aiming to more than double bilateral trade to $500 billion by 2030, it could mean more jobs and cheaper products for both sides.
It could shape what lands in your shopping cart soon.