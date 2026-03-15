Jaishankar in Brussels for talks on India-EU ties
India
India's External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar is in Brussels on March 15-16, 2026 for a big meeting with the EU's 27 foreign ministers.
The gathering, called by EU High Representative and Vice President Kaja Kallas, comes right after the recent India-EU Summit and is all about deepening India's partnership with Europe.
Jaishankar's visit to strengthen India-EU defense partnership
Jaishankar has recently discussed Middle East tensions and freedom of navigation with France's Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs, Jean-Noel Barrot, and has held discussions on India-France ties.
His visit also helps cement a new India-EU Security and Defense Partnership: think stronger teamwork on defense, maritime security, and fighting terrorism at a time when global tensions are high.