Jaishankar meets Arab League ministers ahead of India-Arab summit
India's Foreign Minister S Jaishankar sat down with ministers from several Arab League countries and Secretary General Ahmed Aboul Gheit on Friday.
Their talks covered trade, energy, education, health, and the situations in Gaza, Libya and Sudan—setting the stage for two big India-Arab meetings happening on January 30 and 31.
India-Arab summit on January 30-31 in Muscat, Oman
This upcoming summit brings together all 22 Arab League nations to focus on key areas like economy, energy, education, media and culture.
Trade between India and these countries has already topped $240 billion. Gulf countries have shown growing investment ties with India.
Palestine's foreign minister called the summit an "important forum" for their cause—noting India's ties with Arab nations and its large diaspora in the region.