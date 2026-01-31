Jaishankar meets Arab League ministers ahead of India-Arab summit

India-Arab summit on January 30-31 in Muscat, Oman

This upcoming summit brings together all 22 Arab League nations to focus on key areas like economy, energy, education, media and culture.

Trade between India and these countries has already topped $240 billion. Gulf countries have shown growing investment ties with India.

Palestine's foreign minister called the summit an "important forum" for their cause—noting India's ties with Arab nations and its large diaspora in the region.