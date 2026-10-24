Jaishankar meets Bakhtiyor Saidov in Baku targeting $5 billion trade
India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar caught up with his Uzbek counterpart Bakhtiyor Saidov in Baku on Friday to build on Modi's August visit.
This meeting follows Prime Minister Modi's August visit to Uzbekistan, where both countries set a goal of hitting $5 billion in trade and agreed to work more closely together.
Jaishankar discusses North-South Transport Corridor
Jaishankar didn't just talk business with Uzbekistan: he also met Azerbaijan's top leaders to chat about boosting trade, investment, and better regional connections.
A major topic was the International North-South Transport Corridor, which could connect India with Iran, Central Asia, and Europe.
The talks also covered teaming up in tourism, showing both countries are serious about growing their partnership across different sectors.