Jaishankar meets Canadian PM Carney in Delhi, hails forward-looking partnership
What's the story
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney in New Delhi on Monday. The meeting was part of Carney's official visit to India from February 27 to March 2 at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. During their meeting, Jaishankar appreciated Carney's commitment to building a forward-looking partnership between India and Canada.
Diplomatic discussions
High-level talks at Hyderabad House
The high-level talks at Hyderabad House will focus on reviewing the progress of the India-Canada Strategic Partnership. The leaders will discuss cooperation in trade and investment, energy, critical minerals, agriculture, education, research, and innovation. They will also exchange views on regional and global developments. This visit comes after their previous meetings in Kananaskis (June 2025) and Johannesburg (November 2025).
Economic cooperation
Sectoral agreements to be signed during visit
During his visit, Carney will sign several sectoral agreements across various sectors, including energy, agriculture, trade, and possibly defense. The Canada-India Talent and Innovation Strategy was launched on Saturday as the first of these agreements. A deal for a decade-long supply of uranium from Canadian company Cameco to India's nuclear power sector will also be signed during this visit.
Future prospects
Carney calls India 'natural partner' for Canada
At the Canada-India Growth and Investment Forum in Mumbai, Carney called India a "natural partner" for Canada. He expressed optimism about concluding negotiations toward a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) this year. The launch of formal negotiations toward the CEPA will be announced after bilateral meetings between PM Modi and PM Carney in New Delhi.
Bilateral ties
Carney's visit comes amid improving India-Canada ties
The visit of PM Carney comes at an important phase in normalizing India-Canada bilateral relations. The anticipated discussions on Monday will focus on key strategic and economic issues of mutual interest between the two nations. In addition to formal talks, PM Modi and PM Carney will attend the India-Canada CEOs Forum during this visit.