Jaishankar meets Canadian PM Carney in Delhi, hails forward-looking partnership

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney in New Delhi on Monday. The meeting was part of Carney's official visit to India from February 27 to March 2 at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi . During their meeting, Jaishankar appreciated Carney's commitment to building a forward-looking partnership between India and Canada.

Diplomatic discussions High-level talks at Hyderabad House The high-level talks at Hyderabad House will focus on reviewing the progress of the India-Canada Strategic Partnership. The leaders will discuss cooperation in trade and investment, energy, critical minerals, agriculture, education, research, and innovation. They will also exchange views on regional and global developments. This visit comes after their previous meetings in Kananaskis (June 2025) and Johannesburg (November 2025).

Economic cooperation Sectoral agreements to be signed during visit During his visit, Carney will sign several sectoral agreements across various sectors, including energy, agriculture, trade, and possibly defense. The Canada-India Talent and Innovation Strategy was launched on Saturday as the first of these agreements. A deal for a decade-long supply of uranium from Canadian company Cameco to India's nuclear power sector will also be signed during this visit.

Future prospects Carney calls India 'natural partner' for Canada At the Canada-India Growth and Investment Forum in Mumbai, Carney called India a "natural partner" for Canada. He expressed optimism about concluding negotiations toward a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) this year. The launch of formal negotiations toward the CEPA will be announced after bilateral meetings between PM Modi and PM Carney in New Delhi.

