Jaishankar meets EU Commission chief, discusses India-EU ties
India's Foreign Minister S Jaishankar met European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in Brussels to talk about taking India-EU relations up a notch.
Their chat centered on putting recent summit plans, like a free trade agreement and closer security ties, into action.
Jaishankar said he is happy with how things have progressed since von der Leyen visited India earlier this year.
Talks on Ukraine, Middle East conflicts
The two leaders also talked about big world issues, including the conflicts in the Middle East and Ukraine, agreeing on the need for more stability and energy security.
Von der Leyen pointed out that it is time to turn summit promises into real-life benefits for people.
This visit is part of ongoing efforts to make the India-EU partnership stronger, especially in trade, tech, security, and energy.