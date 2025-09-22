Jaishankar meets Philippines's Lazaro at UNGA, discusses bilateral ties
India's Foreign Minister S Jaishankar caught up with the Philippines's top diplomat Tess Lazaro at the United Nations General Assembly in New York.
Their chat focused on stepping up teamwork between the two countries—especially in the Indo-Pacific region and at the UN.
This meeting follows Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos's visit to India last month, where both sides talked about taking their partnership to the next level.
Lazaro emphasizes on boosting cooperation in various sectors
Jaishankar and Lazaro doubled down on making their countries' strategic partnership stronger, with Lazaro highlighting how important it is to boost cooperation in politics, defense, security, and the maritime domain.
This ongoing dialogue shows both sides are serious about tackling regional challenges together and building a solid future for their partnership.