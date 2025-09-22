Jaishankar meets Philippines's Lazaro at UNGA, discusses bilateral ties India Sep 22, 2025

India's Foreign Minister S Jaishankar caught up with the Philippines's top diplomat Tess Lazaro at the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

Their chat focused on stepping up teamwork between the two countries—especially in the Indo-Pacific region and at the UN.

This meeting follows Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos's visit to India last month, where both sides talked about taking their partnership to the next level.