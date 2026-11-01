Jaishankar meets Russia Poland South Korea on Ukraine, West Asia

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval is in Vietnam, working to boost ties there.

Meanwhile, the Indian Consulate in Shanghai kicked off a month-long drive to solve problems faced by Indians abroad.

On top of that, Jaishankar unveiled a bust of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in Atlanta for his birth anniversary; six Indian tourists stranded by snow in Nepal are being rescued; and Akasa Air extended the suspension of its services to Jeddah until November 18, and its flights to and from Riyadh would remain suspended until November 30.

Altogether, it shows India's mix of high-level diplomacy and real care for its people around the world.