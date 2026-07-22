Jaishankar meets Sergey Lavrov after Russian strike killed 4 Indians
India
India's foreign minister S Jaishankar sat down with Russia's Sergey Lavrov in Manila after a Russian strike on the MV Golden Leo killed four Indian crew members and left another critically injured.
The ship, sailing under a Guinea-Bissau flag, was leaving Odesa port when it was hit on July 19, marking the first time Indian seafarers have died in the Russia-Ukraine conflict.
India condemns strike, summons Russian envoy
India officially condemned the attack and called in Russia's envoy to demand accountability, stressing that such incidents put international shipping at risk.
Jaishankar also used the meeting to remind Russia how this conflict is hurting economies across the Global South, while reaffirming India's push for dialogue and peaceful solutions.