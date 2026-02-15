Jaishankar meets Ukraine's Sybiha at Munich Security Conference
India
India's External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar caught up with Ukraine's Andrii Sybiha at the Munich Security Conference in Germany, right as Russia-Ukraine peace talks are ongoing.
They talked about the state of the war, Russia's strikes against our energy system, and how India might help push for peace—something Sybiha specifically asked for.
Jaishankar's other meetings and discussions
Jaishankar also connected with leaders from Austria, Serbia, and major global groups like the G7.
He highlighted India's support for updating the UN Security Council and spoke about making international relations more balanced and independent.
With so much global tension right now, these meetings help shape how India fits into big-picture decisions that could affect everything from world security.