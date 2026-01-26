Jaishankar meets US lawmakers in Delhi to boost India-US ties

Why should you care?

This meeting is part of a recent wave of high-level talks between India and the US, showing both sides are serious about working together.

With issues like tariffs and global security on the table, these discussions could impact jobs, tech partnerships, and even how both countries handle world challenges.

As Jaishankar put it, talks were "a good interaction," and Sergio Gor called them "productive"—a sign that stronger collaboration might be on the way.