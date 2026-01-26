Jaishankar meets US lawmakers in Delhi to boost India-US ties
External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar sat down with a group of US Congress members and Ambassador Sergio Gor in New Delhi on Sunday, January 25, 2026.
They talked about everything from the Indo-Pacific and Ukraine war to security, trade, and new tech—basically, all the big topics shaping India-US relations right now.
Why should you care?
This meeting is part of a recent wave of high-level talks between India and the US, showing both sides are serious about working together.
With issues like tariffs and global security on the table, these discussions could impact jobs, tech partnerships, and even how both countries handle world challenges.
As Jaishankar put it, talks were "a good interaction," and Sergio Gor called them "productive"—a sign that stronger collaboration might be on the way.