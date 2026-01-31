Jaishankar says India has right to defend against cross-border terrorism India Jan 31, 2026

At a major India-Arab meeting in New Delhi, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar made it clear: India has the right to protect itself from cross-border terrorism.

"Societies targeted by terrorism have the right to defend themselves and will understandably exercise it," he said, stressing that zero-tolerance for terrorism should be a universal standard.