Jaishankar says India has right to defend against cross-border terrorism
At a major India-Arab meeting in New Delhi, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar made it clear: India has the right to protect itself from cross-border terrorism.
"Societies targeted by terrorism have the right to defend themselves and will understandably exercise it," he said, stressing that zero-tolerance for terrorism should be a universal standard.
This was the second India-Arab Foreign Ministers's Meeting since 2016 (the previous meeting was in 2016, a 10-year gap), bringing together leaders from all 22 Arab League countries.
The agenda went beyond just trade and culture—this time, it included discussions on counterterrorism, food security, and new tech.
PM Modi on trade ties with Arab nations
Prime Minister Modi highlighted how important people-to-people connections are, noting that roughly half of India's energy imports come from Arab countries and trade is worth $240 billion.
The talks also touched on supporting Palestine and finding peace in Gaza.
Jaishankar met with several Arab leaders—some for the first time in years—to push for more stability across the region.