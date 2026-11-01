Jaishankar says Modi met Putin at Atlanta G20 over Ukraine
India
Prime Minister Modi sat down with Russian President Putin to talk about the Ukraine conflict, according to Foreign Minister Jaishankar at the G20 meeting in Atlanta.
This is part of India's ongoing effort to connect with big players like Moscow, Kyiv, and Washington, and help find a way out of the crisis.
India prioritizes shipping, grain exports, energy
Jaishankar shared that India is especially focused on keeping civilian shipping safe, getting grain exports moving again, and protecting energy supplies, all areas hit hard by the war.