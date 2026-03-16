Jaishankar thanks Armenia for helping evacuate Indians from Iran
India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has expressed gratitude to Armenia for making it possible to evacuate more than 550 Indian nationals from Iran.
The first group, mostly medical students from Jammu and Kashmir, traveled by bus to Armenia before boarding the flights that departed Yerevan on March 14, reaching New Delhi the next day via flights through Yerevan and Dubai.
Evacuation a big team effort
This evacuation was a big team effort between Indian authorities, embassies, and student groups, who worked fast to arrange permits and flights while keeping students safe.
Still, a large number of Indian nationals remain in Iran—including about 1,200 more students from Jammu and Kashmir.
Land routes through Armenia and Azerbaijan have been used as return options.
Armenia's assistance has been credited with facilitating the evacuation of Indian nationals.