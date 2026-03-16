Jaishankar thanks Armenia for helping evacuate Indians from Iran India Mar 16, 2026

India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has expressed gratitude to Armenia for making it possible to evacuate more than 550 Indian nationals from Iran.

The first group, mostly medical students from Jammu and Kashmir, traveled by bus to Armenia before boarding the flights that departed Yerevan on March 14, reaching New Delhi the next day via flights through Yerevan and Dubai.