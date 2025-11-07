Jaishankar to attend G7 foreign ministers' meeting in Canada
India's External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar, is set to join the G7 Foreign Ministers's Meeting in Niagara, Canada, on November 11-12.
He'll be there as an outreach partner alongside leaders from countries like Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the UK, and the US—plus guests from Australia, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, South Korea, South Africa, and Ukraine.
Jaishankar's trip could boost India-Canada ties
This trip signals a fresh start for India-Canada relations after recent tensions.
The meeting will tackle big topics like energy security and critical minerals—stuff that matters for the future economy and tech.
With both countries looking to team up more on trade and resources (and with the G20 summit coming soon), Jaishankar's visit could open new doors for collaboration that might shape global trends.