Mumbai: 2 dead, 3 injured after train hits people
On Thursday evening, two people lost their lives and three others were injured after being hit by a train at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) in Mumbai.
The group was trying to cross the tracks during a sudden strike by Central Railway workers at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), which left thousands of commuters stranded as trains stopped running during rush hour.
Investigations into both incidents ongoing
The victims—19-year-old Hailey Mohmaya and 45-year-old Suryakant Naik—were caught up in protests sparked by a police case against two railway engineers.
The engineers are being investigated for negligence after a deadly Mumbra train accident back in June that killed five people.
Central Railway staff walked out in protest over the charges, leading to major disruption across Mumbai's rail network.
Investigations into both the Mumbra crash and this recent tragedy are ongoing, with authorities now reviewing safety protocols to prevent similar incidents.