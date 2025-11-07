Next Article
Kerala doctors' strike on November 13 if demands not met
India
Doctors from government medical colleges across Kerala are planning a strike on November 13, 2025.
The move comes after their earlier outpatient boycott didn't get any response from the Health department.
The Kerala Government Medical College Teachers's Association (KGMCTA) says this is about long-standing issues that haven't been addressed.
Emergency services will still run
The main demands are a long-overdue salary revision, clearing pending payments from 2016-2020, and fixing pay structure gaps—especially for new doctors just starting out.
They're also asking for more job positions in medical colleges to ease workloads.
Emergency services will still run, but with more departments joining in, the doctors want to show just how urgent these problems have become.