Mumbaikars, soon you can travel in underground tunnels across the city
Mumbai's about to level up its commute game—MMRDA has proposed a huge 70km underground tunnel system to help clear up those endless traffic jams.
The tunnels will roll out in three phases, connecting hotspots like Worli, Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC), and the international airport, with the first phase alone linking the Coastal Road at Worli straight to BKC and Terminal 2.
What about the other phases?
The second phase brings a 10km east-west tunnel between the city's main highways for faster suburban trips and easier airport runs.
Phase three is even bigger—a 44km north-south corridor designed to speed up travel for both people and goods across Mumbai.
Plus, there are other cool projects in the works: by 2028, you could zip from Thane to Borivali under Sanjay Gandhi National Park in just 15-20 minutes (instead of an hour!), and the Orange Gate-Marine Drive tunnel will connect the Eastern Freeway directly to the coastal road, helping decongest P D'Mello Road.
Basically, smoother rides are finally on the horizon.