Mumbaikars, soon you can travel in underground tunnels across the city

What about the other phases?

The second phase brings a 10km east-west tunnel between the city's main highways for faster suburban trips and easier airport runs.

Phase three is even bigger—a 44km north-south corridor designed to speed up travel for both people and goods across Mumbai.

Plus, there are other cool projects in the works: by 2028, you could zip from Thane to Borivali under Sanjay Gandhi National Park in just 15-20 minutes (instead of an hour!), and the Orange Gate-Marine Drive tunnel will connect the Eastern Freeway directly to the coastal road, helping decongest P D'Mello Road.

Basically, smoother rides are finally on the horizon.