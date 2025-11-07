Thane man stabs wife to death over extramarital affair suspicion India Nov 07, 2025

A serious argument between a couple in Thane, Maharashtra, ended in tragedy on Thursday.

Santosh Powale, 41, allegedly attacked his wife Vidhya, 40, after accusing her of cheating.

The fight turned violent at their Varap home, and Santosh reportedly stabbed Vidhya several times before trying to harm himself.

Both were rushed to a hospital—Vidhya didn't survive.