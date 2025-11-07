Next Article
Thane man stabs wife to death over extramarital affair suspicion
India
A serious argument between a couple in Thane, Maharashtra, ended in tragedy on Thursday.
Santosh Powale, 41, allegedly attacked his wife Vidhya, 40, after accusing her of cheating.
The fight turned violent at their Varap home, and Santosh reportedly stabbed Vidhya several times before trying to harm himself.
Both were rushed to a hospital—Vidhya didn't survive.
Neighbors heard the commotion and rushed over, finding Vidhya badly injured and Santosh with self-inflicted wounds.
Police have charged Santosh with murder following the incident.