Jaishankar to chair talks with QUAD foreign ministers today
What's the story
The foreign ministers of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (QUAD) nations, namely, India, Australia, Japan, and the United States, will meet in New Delhi on Tuesday. The talks will be hosted by India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar at Hyderabad House. The other attendees include Australia's Penny Wong, Japan's Toshimitsu Motegi, and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.
Meeting focus
Key issues on agenda
The QUAD ministers will discuss critical minerals, maritime security, and energy concerns at the meeting. The ongoing conflict in West Asia and its impact on global chokepoints such as the Strait of Hormuz will be a major topic. The ministers are also scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi during their visit to India.
Strategic vision
Follow-up to July 2025 meeting in Washington, D.C.
The meeting will build on the July 1, 2025, discussions in Washington, D.C., where the QUAD reaffirmed its commitment to a Free and Open Indo-Pacific. The July joint statement had outlined a new agenda focusing on maritime security, economic prosperity, critical technologies, and humanitarian assistance. The ministers also expressed concern over tensions in the East China Sea and South China Sea.
Diplomatic dynamics
ORF notes critical reset opportunity for Quad
The Observer Research Foundation (ORF) has noted that the QUAD is currently facing its most challenging phase of diplomatic synergy since 2017. The group's momentum stagnated in 2025 when it couldn't hold a leader-level summit in New Delhi. However, Secretary Rubio's arrival in India presents "a new opportunity to set in motion a critical reset and inject fresh momentum into the group," ORF said.
Economic tensions
Challenges and progress for Quad
The ORF also highlighted that events in 2025, such as the US imposing tariffs on QUAD partners and reviewing AUKUS, have strained diplomatic ties. Washington's foreign policy shifts and focus on Middle Eastern conflicts have created uncertainty in the Indo-Pacific region. Despite these challenges, the QUAD has made progress in initiatives like the Maritime Domain Awareness Partnership and Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief efforts.