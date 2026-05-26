Jaishankar to chair talks with QUAD foreign ministers today

The foreign ministers of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (QUAD) nations, namely, India, Australia, Japan, and the United States, will meet in New Delhi on Tuesday. The talks will be hosted by India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar at Hyderabad House. The other attendees include Australia's Penny Wong, Japan's Toshimitsu Motegi, and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

Meeting focus Key issues on agenda The QUAD ministers will discuss critical minerals, maritime security, and energy concerns at the meeting. The ongoing conflict in West Asia and its impact on global chokepoints such as the Strait of Hormuz will be a major topic. The ministers are also scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi during their visit to India.

Strategic vision Follow-up to July 2025 meeting in Washington, D.C. The meeting will build on the July 1, 2025, discussions in Washington, D.C., where the QUAD reaffirmed its commitment to a Free and Open Indo-Pacific. The July joint statement had outlined a new agenda focusing on maritime security, economic prosperity, critical technologies, and humanitarian assistance. The ministers also expressed concern over tensions in the East China Sea and South China Sea.

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Diplomatic dynamics ORF notes critical reset opportunity for Quad The Observer Research Foundation (ORF) has noted that the QUAD is currently facing its most challenging phase of diplomatic synergy since 2017. The group's momentum stagnated in 2025 when it couldn't hold a leader-level summit in New Delhi. However, Secretary Rubio's arrival in India presents "a new opportunity to set in motion a critical reset and inject fresh momentum into the group," ORF said.

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