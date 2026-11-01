Jaishankar urges diplomacy, warns politicization of energy at G20 Atlanta
At the G-20 foreign ministers' meeting in Atlanta, external affairs minister S. Jaishankar cautioned that the politicization of energy flows was very harmful and placed a disproportionate burden on developing countries.
He called for stronger, more diverse global supply chains and encouraged diplomatic solutions to big world conflicts instead of making things tougher for those already struggling.
Rubio urges securing critical trade routes
Jaishankar pointed out that disruptions in energy markets hit the Global South the hardest, making it even tougher for some countries to grow.
He also met with US secretary of state Marco Rubio, who stressed the need to secure critical trade routes, including the Strait of Hormuz and the Bab el-Mandeb, and strengthen supply chains for critical minerals, especially when global tensions are high.