Jaishankar welcomes 21 rescued pilgrims, says about 315 Indians unaccounted
India
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar welcomed 21 Tamil Nadu pilgrims in Delhi after they were rescued from the severe floods in Nepal.
Sharing his feelings on X, he said he was "moved" by their stories and thanked both the Nepalese authorities and the Indian Embassy for helping bring them home.
He also reassured everyone that efforts are still under way to contact about 315 Indians who remain unaccounted for.
Nepal floods: 538 dead, 977 missing
Nepal's flash floods have been devastating, with at least 538 people dead and 977 still missing, including hundreds of foreign nationals.
Chitwan and Nawalparasi East districts are among the hardest hit.
Search and rescue teams are working nonstop to find those missing and help survivors through this tough time.