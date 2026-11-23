Jajpur headmaster accused of caning 11-year-old boy over coconut theft
An 11-year-old boy in Jajpur, Odisha, was allegedly caned by his school headmaster after being accused of stealing coconuts.
The incident happened Friday night, and the boy's father filed a police complaint on November 22.
Now, the headmaster faces a police case, and an official investigation is underway.
Father alleges cane beating, headmaster denies
The boy's father says his son was beaten "mercilessly" with a cane in front of classmates and had to be hospitalized.
The headmaster denies this, insisting he only slapped the student over the theft accusation.
Police are looking into both sides to figure out what actually happened.